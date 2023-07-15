Digital English Language Learning Market to Grow at a CAGR of 17.47% from 2022 t… – Press Release

NEW YORK, July 14, 2023 /PRNewswire/ — The digital English language learning market is estimated to grow at a CAGR of 17.47% between 2022 and 2027 and the size of the market is forecast to increase by USD 17,531.64 million, according to Technavio. The growing competition in the market is compelling vendors to adopt various growth strategies such as promotional activities and spending on advertisements to improve the visibility of their services. Technavio report analyzes the market’s competitive landscape and offers information on several market vendors including Benesse Holdings Inc., Cambridge University Press, Cengage Learning Holdings II Inc., Chegg Inc., digital Publishing AG, Duolingo Inc., EF Education First Ltd., ELSA Co. Ltd., Houghton Mifflin Harcourt Co., inlingua International Ltd., IXL Learning Inc., John Wiley and Sons Inc., New Oriental Education and Technology Group Inc., Oxford University Press, Pearson Plc, Sanako Oy, Transparent Language Inc., Voxy Inc., WordDive Ltd., WSE Hong Kong Ltd.- Download a Sample Report Now!

The digital English language learning market insights –