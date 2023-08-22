Digital Locations CEO Rich Berliner Discussed Technical Satellite Communications… – Press Release

Dr. Jian Yao commented about overcoming critical satellite synchronization, positioning, and timing challenges to provide high-speed Internet access



SANTA BARBARA, CA, Aug. 22, 2023 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) — Digital Locations, Inc. DLOC, the developer of a disruptive technology that will deliver high-speed Internet from satellites directly to smartphones all over the world, today announced that in a recent podcast, its CEO, Rich Berliner, spoke with Dr. Jian Yao, a scientist at University Corporation for Atmospheric Research (UCAR) and Adjunct Professor at Colorado State University, about overcoming critical satellite synchronization, positioning, and timing challenges to provide high-speed Internet access.

During the conversation, Dr. Yao emphasized the vital need for synchronization, positioning and timing to achieve satellite to mobile communications. He said, “This is important so that you don’t lose valuable bandwidth. Precise satellite orbital determination is required to predict the path and location of satellites in orbit to assure that data is received accurately.”

Dr. Yao continued, ” If you have a wide bandwidth, then you probably prefer better clock synchronization, otherwise you may need to do more forward error correction and you may lose valuable bandwidth. Clock synchronization is important if you want to make full use of your bandwidth.”

Dr. Jian Yao is a scientist at the University Corporation for Atmospheric Research (UCAR), where he works on the orbits and clocks of GNSS and low-Earth-orbit satellites. He is also affiliated with Colorado State University as an adjunct associate professor. Prior to this, he worked at the U.S. National Institute of Standards and Technology (NIST) and the U.S. National Geodetic Survey (NGS) for several years. He has published more than 30 papers covering a variety of topics in the area of positioning, navigation, and timing (PNT), such as GNSS carrier-phase time transfer, optical-clock timescale architecture and…