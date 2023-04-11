Digital Logistics Market is Projected to Hit USD 79.12 Billion at a Healthy CAG… – Press Release

New York, US, April 11, 2023 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) — According to a comprehensive research report by Market Research Future (MRFR), ” Digital Logistics Market : By Component, By Applications, By Vertical Forecast till 2030″, The size of the worldwide market was $18.10 billion in 2021, and it is anticipated to grow at a CAGR of 17.12% between 2022 and 2030 to reach USD 79.12 Billion. In 2020, North America accounted for the majority of the market, and it is anticipated that this dominance will persist for the entire anticipated time period.

Market Research Future Insights

Over the past ten years, the advent of online shopping and an increasing number of Internet users have driven the e-commerce industry’s explosive expansion. Due to the exponential growth of e-commerce businesses working in the logistics sector, there is an urgent need for them to operate more swiftly and effectively in order to meet modest individual needs. Customers anticipate accurate orders (notification), free returns, and same-day or next-day delivery when making purchases online. Manufacturing (81%), wholesale (81%), and retail (80%) dominate the market for transportation services, according to a 2020 poll. In particular industries, e-marketplaces for logistics and transportation services have exploded with tremendous success. Startups in the last-mile, freight, and package delivery sectors have developed into a variety of platforms that combine access to shippers and carriers.

E-commerce players are looking for ways to cut down on the costs and times associated with order delivery. Transparency in price, convenience, and delivery times, as well as luring uninterrupted returns, are the driving forces behind the e-commerce business. To fulfill this need, new business models and solutions must be created by automating material handling, warehouse management, and distribution management systems and digitizing logistics processes. About half (44%) of consumers, according to Conveyco, stated they…