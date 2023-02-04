Digital marketing courses market recorded 11.67% growth between 2021 and 2022; I… – Press Release

NEW YORK, Feb. 3, 2023 /PRNewswire/ — The UK is the leading market in Europe and contributes to the top education services among the different countries. The UK Educational Services sector comprises establishments that provide instruction and training in a wide variety of subjects. This instruction and training are provided by specialized establishments, such as schools, colleges, universities, and training centers. In the wake of the pandemic in 2020, most institutions of higher education have shuttered their physical campuses for the academic year and moved their summer sessions online. To know more – Buy the Report

In 2020, due to the outbreak of COVID-19, governments of several countries imposed nationwide lockdowns. These lockdowns led to the closure of academic institutes, schools, universities, and offices for several months to contain the spread of the disease. As a result, the demand for online courses increased. Owing to the lockdowns, students had enough time to strengthen their talents. Moreover, various ed-tech companies made some of their courses free to attract students who wanted to learn cutting-edge technologies.

The UK is one of the top key country contributors to the global digital marketing courses market. The market is segmented by courses (academic courses and certification courses) and geography (Europe, North America, APAC, South America, and Middle East and Africa). The global digital marketing courses market is estimated to grow at a CAGR of 12.75% between 2021 and 2026. The size of the market is forecasted to increase by USD 1.37 billion.

The major vendors for the global digital marketing courses market include Alibaba Group Holding Ltd., Alphabet Inc., Amazon.com Inc., ClickMinded LLC, Coursera Inc., Digital Marketing Institute Ltd., Engaging Ideas Pvt. Ltd., HubSpot Inc., Manipal Academy of Higher Education, Meta Platforms Inc., NIIT Ltd., Rainmaker Digital LLC,…