Digital Nigeria 2022, Day 2: Blockchain Adoption Can Increase Nigeria’s GNP, If…. – Press Release

“Developing countries like Nigeria, if we position ourselves, can increase GDP by at least 0.5 percent, which is almost US$ 25 billion” – Blockchain Summit @ Digital Nigeria 2022, Day 2

ABUJA, NG, Oct 28, 2022 – (ACN Newswire) – Developing nations like Nigeria stand a chance to benefit from the US$ 1.76 trillion market, if they can position themselves to adopt and leverage Blockchain technologies, Kashifu Inuwa, Director General of the National Information Technology Development Agency (NITDA), said during Day 2 of the Digital Nigeria 2022 International Conferences, Exhibitions and Awards.

Kashifu Inuwa, NITDA Director-General, “There are a lot of opportunities in Blockchain, and it is critical in every business. So, you need to task yourself to know which solutions or offerings the industry requires.”

Blockchain Summit @ Digital Nigeria 2022, Day 2, featured the summit that many had been waiting for, sponsored by NITDA, and Domineum Blockchain Solutions. [Image: NITDA]

Mohammed Ibrahim Jega, Domineum co-founder, “Blockchain is a technology that houses Cryptocurrency and other compelling ideas, it is important to demystify it, and enable young people to get a proper grasp of this game-changing technology.”

The NITDA boss said “Developing countries like Nigeria, if we position ourselves, we can increase our GDP by at least 0.5 percent, which is almost US$ 25 billion. So today we are here to explore how we can position ourselves. The government has been doing it. It is in site. We have developed blockchain adoption strategies.”

He revealed the NITDA Blockchain adoption strategy has four initiatives. “Firstly, to establish a consortia that will build the ecosystem. And today we are here to build that ecosystem and community! Secondly, to strengthen the regulatory instruments and have legal framework. and last week, the president signed the Nigerian startup Bill into law, now the Nigeria Startup Act 2022, which is going to provide legal instruments for all emerging…