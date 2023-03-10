DigitalReef Merges with Gamers Club in Historic Deal to Disrupt $360B Gaming and… – Press Release

This merger will drive distribution, engagement, and monetization through combining the most-used media consumption devices in Mobile and CTV, and Gaming, the most-interactive form of media.

MIAMI, March 10, 2023 /PRNewswire/ — DigitalReef, a leading technology company in global mobile marketing and connected TV (CTV), announced an historic merger with Gamers Club, the largest video gaming matchmaking platform and community hub in Latin America. Newly rebranded as Siprocal, the consolidation of these two companies creates a groundbreaking gaming distribution, monetization, and engagement platform, leveraging leading, direct audience access and insight throughout the Americas.

With this merger, finalized on March 7th, Siprocal will drive value for partners, brands, publishers, and consumers by residing at the intersection of users’ content consumption and behavior through a unique combination of distribution, engagement, and monetization:

Access to DigitalReef’s carrier/OEM distribution partnerships supporting over 580M registered, 240M 6-month active and 130M monthly active users;

registered, 6-month active and monthly active users; Strong user engagement through integration of Gamers Club’s holistic solutions for all gaming related functionality.

Monetization of highlighted engaged user-base across devices, utilizing DigitalReef’s and its partners proprietary data delivering optimized outcomes for stakeholders.

Authentic relationships with users/gaming community and timely, relevant, individualized content, experiences, and other offerings linking gamers and other industry stakeholders.

Ari Segal, formerly Gamers Club’s Executive Chairman and Siprocal’s newly named CEO said, “The merger of these two leading companies illustrates the increasing prominence, relevance, and necessity of linking technology and media to gaming.” He continued, “I’m excited to work alongside of and continue building an industry-leading team to take advantage of this moment in time to drive Siprocal’s growth through the thoughtful pursuit of…