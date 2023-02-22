Dignity Health Sports Park and LA Galaxy to Launch Galaxy Park in March 2023 inc… – Press Release

Galaxy Park is a newly imagined complex on the campus of Dignity Health Sports Park scheduled to open in March 2023

Dignity Health Sports Park and the LA Galaxy today announced the creation of Galaxy Park, a newly imagined complex on the campus of Dignity Health Sports Park. Scheduled to open in March 2023, Galaxy Park will include five 5v5 soccer fields, three futsal courts, eight Pickleball courts, four Padel courts, and be home to a number of other recreational activities. All of the new recreational options will have public availability. Several of the activities will be open to the public beginning in mid-March with the official launch of Galaxy Park taking place in June to coincide with Dignity Health Sports Park’s the 20th anniversary celebration.

Aerial View of Galaxy Park (rendering supplied by Dignity Health Sports Park/LA Galaxy)

“We are thrilled to announce the launch of Galaxy Park as we celebrate Dignity Health Sports Park’s 20th anniversary in 2023,” said Dignity Health Sports Park General Manager Katie Pandolfo. “With the creation of Galaxy Park, Dignity Health Sports Park and the LA Galaxy are furthering their commitment to create opportunities for youth and adults to play sports and live an active lifestyle.”

The LA Galaxy staff will offer a range of youth programs including Galaxy Juniors, camps, clinics and skills training for youth players and all levels of ability to play soccer in a challenging and exciting environment. Programming will also include youth and adult leagues and tournaments.

“The LA Galaxy are proud and excited for the launch of Galaxy Park,” said LA Galaxy President Chris Klein. “As a club, we are committed to the advancement of the sport at all levels and want to continue providing a platform for everyone to explore and grow the game of soccer in our communities. As we continue to invest in our…