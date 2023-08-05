Dillian Whyte out of Anthony Joshua combat after antagonistic check

Joshua and Whyte faced off at a press conference last month, between promoter Eddie Hearn

Dillian Whyte has returned “an adverse finding” from a doping test, causing his heavyweight rematch against Anthony Joshua on 12 August to be cancelled.

The Voluntary Anti-Doping Association (Vada) informed promoters Matchroom and boxing authorities of the test result.

“In light of this news, the fight will be cancelled and a full investigation will be conducted,” said a Matchroom statement.

Joshua could still fight at London’s O2 Arena if a new opponent can be found.

The fight between Joshua and Whyte, a rematch of their 2015 bout, was announced a month ago.

Joshua, 33, knocked out 35-year-old Whyte in the seventh round of their heated British title fight eight years ago, which also took place at the O2, as he avenged a loss to his rival on the amateur circuit.

Whyte, who lost his only world title challenge to Tyson Fury in 2022, beat Joshua by decision as an amateur in 2009 to start what became a…