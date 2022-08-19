Dina Asher-Smith takes silver as European 200m title slips away

Great Britain’s Dina Asher-Smith had to settle for silver after Switzerland’s Mujinga Kambundji proved too strong in the European Championships 200m final.

Kambundji edged into a slight lead with 80m to go and, although Asher-Smith seemed poised to counter, the defending champion could not reel in her rival.

The Swiss athlete finished in 22.32 seconds, 0.11secs ahead of Asher-Smith.

“I came here to win, so I am not super happy,” said Asher-Smith, whose 100m title defence was wrecked by cramp.

“This year has been up and down. I am happy to be here, but not so happy with a silver, but you have to take it.

“I am in a better shape than that but at the same time I came second and it is what it is.”

It is only Mujinga Kambundji’s third 200m victory over Dina Asher-Smith at the top level

The defeat marks another twist in a season that has fluctuated between career high points and deflating lows.

A little over a month ago, Asher-Smith matched her 100m personal best and claimed bronze in one of the…