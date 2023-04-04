Dior’s landmark Mumbai present indicators India’s rising luxurious standing

Written by Sujata Assomull, CNNMumbai, India

Dior hosted a landmark runway show in Mumbai on Thursday, a move nodding both to India’s long-standing role in manufacturing European high fashion and the growing power of its luxury consumers.

With the historic Gateway of India monument acting as a backdrop, the French label presented its Pre-Fall 2023 collection to a star-studded crowd including Bollywood icons Rekha, Sonam Kapoor and Anushka Sharma, as well as model Cara Delevingne and actor Maisie Williams.

The location was a clear inspiration: The runway itself was adorned with marigold and diya lamps, and the clothes featured Madras check and Benarasi brocade fabrics, mirror work, tie dye detailing, Nehru collars and kurta tailoring.

Dior’s Pre-Fall collection walked on a balmy evening in Mumbai. Credit: Indranil Mukherjee/AFP/Getty Images

While a few major Western brands have hosted one-off shows in India — Pierre Cardin in 1967, Yves Saint Laurent in 1989 and Valentino in 2004 among…