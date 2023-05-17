Direct Factor Xa Inhibitors Market to Expand at a CAGR of 5.8% during 2023-2031,… – Press Release

Newark, New Castle, USA, May 17, 2023 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) — According to a recent report published by Growth Plus Reports, the direct factor Xa Inhibitors Market is projected to register a CAGR of 5.8% from 2023 to 2031. The market research report on direct factor xa inhibitors includes detailed information on the market’s economics, trends, top competitors, major regions, revenue growth drivers, opportunities, and a complete revenue projection from 2023 to 2031.

Key Takeaways:

The increasing prevalence of thromboembolic diseases will drive market revenue growth.

Increasing demand for anticoagulant drugs will support market revenue growth.

North America dominates the global direct factor Xa inhibitors market.

Request a Free Sample Copy of the Research Report: https://www.growthplusreports.com/inquiry/request-sample/direct-factor-xa-inhibitors-market/8899

Direct Factor Xa Inhibitors Market Scope

Report Attribute Details CAGR 5.8% Base Year for Estimation 2022 Forecast Period 2023 to 2031 Historical Year 2021 Segments Covered Indication, Route of Administration, and Region Regional Scope North America, Europe, Asia Pacific, Latin America, and the Middle East & Africa

Market Drivers

The increasing prevalence of thromboembolic diseases such as deep vein thrombosis, pulmonary embolism, and stroke will drive the market’s revenue growth. Besides, medication delivery and diagnostic technology advancements are expected to support the market’s revenue growth.

Market Segmentation

Growth Plus Reports has analyzed the global direct factor xa inhibitors market from four perspectives: Indication, Route of Administration, and Region

Based on the indication, the direct factor Xa inhibitors market is segmented into

Based on the route of administration, the direct factor Xa inhibitors market is segmented into oral and parenteral.

Route of Administration Segmentation

Based on this, the direct factor Xa inhibitors market is divided into oral and…