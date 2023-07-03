Director/PDMR Shareholding – Shell (NYSE:SHEL) – Press Release

NOTIFICATION AND PUBLIC DISCLOSURE OF TRANSACTIONS BY PERSONS DISCHARGING MANAGERIAL RESPONSIBILITIES IN ACCORDANCE WITH THE REQUIREMENTS OF THE EU AND UK MARKET ABUSE REGIMES

July 3, 2023

Shell plc (the “Company”) has been notified that following the payment of the interim dividend on June 26, 2023 in respect of the first quarter of 2023, the following Persons Discharging Managerial Responsibilities (“PDMRs”) acquired dividend shares in respect of shares previously delivered to them under the annual bonus and/or shares previously vested under employee share plans and held in a Share Plan Account. Further information can be found in the Shell plc Annual Report and Form 20-F for the year ended December 31, 2022 (www.shell.com/annualreport).

PDMR Date Acquired Share Type Number of dividend shares acquired Purchase price per Share Wael Sawan 29 June 2023 SHELL (AMS) 2,001.36 EUR 27.45 Wael Sawan 29 June 2023 SHEL (LSE) 71.05 GBP 23.34 Sinead Gorman 29 June 2023 SHEL (LSE) 627.86 GBP 23.34 Harry Brekelmans 29 June 2023 SHELL (AMS) 1,015.23 EUR 27.45 Ronan Cassidy 29 June 2023 SHEL (LSE) 1,412.16 GBP 23.34 Donny Ching 29 June 2023 SHELL (AMS) 3,084.74 EUR 27.45 Edward Daniels 29 June 2023 SHEL (LSE) 551.09 GBP 23.34 Huibert Vigeveno 29 June 2023 SHELL (AMS) 1,009.31 EUR 27.45 Zoe Yujnovich 29 June 2023 SHELL (AMS) 1,098.54 EUR 27.45

The Notification of Dealing Form for each PDMR can be found below.

Anthony Clarke

Deputy Company Secretary

LEI number of Royal Dutch Shell plc: 21380068P1DRHMJ8KU70

