Discover a New Perspective this Ramadan with the OPPO Reno8 T – Press Release

Celebrate heartfelt moments spent with loved ones this Ramadan with the Reno8 T 5G’s exceptional imaging capabilities

Users can take advantage of an unprecedented 108MP Portrait Camera to achieve portraits in crystal clear detail this blessed month

From capturing delicious Iftars to indulging in starlit Suhoors, OPPO’s Reno8 T 5G is the perfect companion

DUBAI, UAE, March 23, 2023 /PRNewswire/ — During the Holy month of Ramadan, global technology brand OPPO, offers state-of-the-art technology that allows users to capture and share memorable moments spent with family and friends as well as stay in touch with their loved ones from across the world.

As this auspicious time highlights the importance of unity and togetherness, OPPO users can take advantage of the Reno8 T 5G’s Ultra-Clear Imaging System and capture the highest-quality portraits possible in exquisite detail. Bringing the 108MP main camera to the Reno series for the first time, users can unleash a world of possibilities and capture heartfelt memories.

From lavish Iftar spreads to festive lanterns adorning homes, users can ensure a moment is never missed with the Reno8 T 5G. By utilizing NonaPixel Plus binning technology and OPPO’s AI Portrait Super Resolution algorithm, the 108MP Portrait Camera captures ultra-clear, high-resolution images in any scenario, enabling users to capture beautiful photos. Additionally, cropping of large 108MP images allows wide panoramas to be expanded to reveal crisp portrait-like images with amazing details, allowing users to capture gatherings with ease.

For users looking to go the extra mile, the Reno8 T 5G also provides a range of portrait features, including Selfie HDR, Bokeh Flare Portrait, Dual-View Video and more, each of which empower users to take professional-quality photos that express their own style and creativity.

Together with upgraded 67W SUPERVOOC™ charging and 6.7-inch large AMOLED display’s 93% screen-to-body ratio, the Reno8 T 5G delivers an unparalleled…