DISH NETWORK CORPORATION (NASDAQ: DISH) SHAREHOLDER CLASS ACTION ALERT: Bernstei… – Press Release

NEW YORK, May 01, 2023 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) — Bernstein Liebhard LLP, a nationally acclaimed investor rights law firm, reminds investors of the deadline to file a lead plaintiff motion in a securities class action lawsuit that has been filed on behalf of investors who purchased or acquired the securities of DISH Network Corporation (“Dish” or the “Company”) DISH between February 22, 2021 and February 27, 2023, inclusive (the “Class Period”). The lawsuit was filed in the United States District Court for the District of Colorado and alleges violations of the Securities Exchange Act of 1934.

Dish, together with its subsidiaries, provides pay-TV services in the United States. The Company operates in two segments, Pay-TV and Wireless. Dish offers video services under the DISH TV brand; and programming packages that include programming through national broadcast networks, local broadcast networks, and national and regional cable networks, as well as regional and specialty sports channels, premium movie channels, and Latino and international programming packages.

Plaintiff alleges that Defendants made materially false and misleading statements throughout the Class Period. Specifically, Plaintiff alleges that Defendants failed to disclose that: (i) the Company overstated its operational efficiency and maintained a deficient cybersecurity and information technology infrastructure; (ii) as a result of the foregoing, the Company was unable to properly secure customer data, leaving it vulnerable to access by malicious third parties; and (iii) the foregoing cybersecurity deficiencies also both rendered Dish’s operations susceptible to widespread service outages and hindered the Company’s ability to respond to such outages.

On February 24, 2023, the Company announced…