Disney+ is getting dearer… except you need adverts



New York

CNN Business

—



Disney+ just got more expensive. Unless you’re willing to watch ads.

The Disney+ new ad-supported subscription tier will debut in the US on December 8 at a cost of $7.99 a month, the company announced on Wednesday. If that price point looks familiar, it should. That’s what consumers are paying for Disney+ right now without the ads.

The Disney+ premium tier that comes without commercials will now jump by $3 to $10.99 per month, the largest price increase for the channel since its November 2019 debut. It raised prices by $1 in March of 2021.

Disney+’s price increase comes as the service had a great quarter. The service notched 14.4 million subscribers in the third quarter, exceeding Wall Street expectations. The service currently has 152.1 million subscribers.

The results sent shares up as much as 6.5% in after-hours trading.

…