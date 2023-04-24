Disney’s Animal Kingdom Theme Park Celebrates 25 Years Showcasing the Magic of N… – Press Release

Walt Disney World Resort’s fourth theme park to mark milestone anniversary with special celebration and a new character encounter, plus special limited-time merchandise and culinary offerings

LAKE BUENA VISTA, Fla., April 24, 2023 /PRNewswire/ — On Earth Day, April 22, 1998, Walt Disney World Resort invited guests to discover a one-of-a-kind theme park where they could be inspired by the magic of the natural world. The opening of Disney’s Animal Kingdom Theme Park introduced a whole new way to appreciate, enjoy and interact with animals while also delivering incredible new stories that celebrated our relationship with the environment. The fourth Walt Disney World theme park was also Disney’s largest, spreading over 500 acres and adding a new draw to Central Florida as a top tourist destination in the world.

“Disney’s Animal Kingdom, like the world itself, will evolve and grow. It’s truly a living thing.”

– Roy E. Disney at the park’s official dedication ceremony on April 21, 1998

An Entirely New Kind of Theme Park

Disney’s Animal Kingdom combined Walt Disney’s love of animals, both real and imaginary, with exciting attractions, spectacular stage shows and entertaining characters.

True, there were – and are – breathtaking animal encounters, from an African safari adventure to a meandering, mystical trail that leads guests on an exciting search for tigers, to live shows highlighting animal behaviors and beauty – and so much more. But this park was also a way for Disney to inspire people with the spectacular breadth and beauty of nature and animals through the power of entertainment and attractions, including a hysterical 3D journey into the world of insects (It’s Tough to Be a Bug!), a larger-than-life musical celebrating the circle of life (Festival of the Lion King), and encounters with beloved characters.

Everything in Disney’s Animal Kingdom takes inspiration from nature and the animal world. For example, the park icon – the towering Tree of Life –…