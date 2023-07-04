Disposable Medical Supplies Market to grow by USD 38.36 billion from 2022 to 202… – Press Release

NEW YORK, July 3, 2023 /PRNewswire/ — The disposable medical supplies market size is forecast to increase by USD 38.36 billion from 2022 to 2027, at a CAGR of 5.8%, according to the recent market study by Technavio. The growth of the market will be driven by the growing need for disposable medical suppliers, the increasing number of people diagnosed with diabetes and infectious diseases, and the increasing number of hospitalizations and surgical procedures. Charts & data tables about market and segment sizes for a historic period of five (2017-2021) years have been covered in this report. Download The Sample Report

Technavio has extensively analyzed 15 major vendors, including 3M Co., Ambu AS, Ansell Ltd., B.Braun SE, Becton Dickinson and Co., Cardinal Health Inc., Fresenius SE and Co. KGaA, ICU Medical Inc., Johnson and Johnson Services Inc., Medline Industries LP, Medtronic Plc, Molnlycke Health Care AB, Nipro Corp., Semperit AG Holding, Smith and Nephew plc, Smiths Group Plc, Stryker Corp., Teleflex Inc., Terumo Group, and Zhejiang Guangdong Medical Device Co. Ltd.

Key Benefits for Industry Players & Stakeholders –

The report offers information on the criticality of vendor inputs, including R&D, CAPEX, and technology.

It also provides detailed analyses of the market’s competitive landscape and vendors’ product offerings.

The report also provides a qualitative and quantitative analysis of vendors to help clients understand the wider business environment as well as the strengths and weaknesses of key market players. Data is qualitatively analyzed to categorize vendors as pure play, category-focused, industry-focused, and diversified; it is quantitatively analyzed to categorize vendors as dominant, leading, strong, tentative, and weak.

