Disrupting Beauty Industry Status Quo: Stephanie LaFlora Leads Curly Hair Revolu… – Press Release

Disruption Interruption podcast host and veteran communications disruptor, Karla Jo Helms, recently sat down with Stephanie LaFlora, Co-Founder & CEO of hair stylist business education community Crownhunt, to find out how she is disrupting the status quo of the beauty industry.

TAMPA BAY, Fla., July 24, 2023 /PRNewswire-PRWeb/ — On average, retail sales represent 7-15% of total sales, playing a key role in salon profitability. (1) Millions of consumers with textured hair find the market for black hair care products lacking, despite the $1.8 billion that they spend annually. (2) Salon owners catering to textured hair need products and education to meet their clientele needs.

Enter disruptor Stephanie LaFlora, entrepreneur and inspirational voice in the beauty industry for stylist owners, who explains to Karla Jo Helms, the host of the Disruption/Interruption podcast how she and her organization is educating and empowering stylists through resources and community. The hair game has changed. Stylists can get relevant advice on how to grow their business.

LaFlora explores the challenges faced by the beauty industry in providing textured hair education, the gaps that exist and the potential for innovation and positive transformation. Stephanie’s passion for making a positive impact and her disruptive mindset make this episode an absolute must-listen. “When we consider our impact on the earth, when we consider our impact on different communities of different socioeconomic statuses and different ethnicities, all of a sudden we unlock a whole new world of possibility that we haven’t been able to really unlock because our history as a human population, at least in modern society, has been one where we worry about just ourselves and not the collective.”

Key takeaways: