Disrupting SMB Outbound Marketing, with Sean O’Toole – Press Release

Disruption Interruption podcast host and veteran communications disruptor, Karla Jo Helms, recently sat down with Sean O’Toole, founder of PropertyRadar.com, to find out how he is disrupting transparency and stability in the small business real estate market.

TAMPA BAY, Fla., May 22, 2023 /PRNewswire-PRWeb/ — The lack of transparency and sometimes accountability has been a long-standing problem in the real estate market, with no easy solution. Proptech, all the tech tools real estate experts use to optimize the way people buy, sell, research, market, and manage a property, has made major advancements in this regard. The accelerated access to data, and widespread use of technology tools have largely contributed to growing transparency and accountability in the industry. (1)

Enter disruptor Sean O’Tools, software developer and entrepreneur, who explains to Karla Jo Helms, the host of the Disruption/Interruption podcast, how he advises real estate small businesses to play to their strengths and use technology to target their customers utilizing data in new ways.

O’Toole notes that most disruption you’ll see isn’t necessarily invention. Instead it’s reusing things that we already see, but in whole new ways. He and KarlaJo discuss technology leveraging small business and the real estate industry.

Key takeaways:

How technology can bring greater transparency to the real estate market

How his company his helping small businesses

Understanding what small businesses are up against when reaching target customers

How legal documents can help create better advertising

The truth about data privacy

Links:

LinkedIn: https://www.linkedin.com/in/seanotoole/

Company website: https://www.propertyradar.com/

