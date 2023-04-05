dLocal Reports Fourth Quarter and Full Year 2022 Financial Results – DLocal (NAS… – Press Release

Full Year 2022
US$10.6 billion Total Payment Volume, up 75% year-over-year
Revenue of US$419 million, up 72% year-over-year
165% Net Revenue Retention Rate
Gross Profit of US$202 million, up 55% year-over-year
Adjusted EBITDA of US$153 million, up 54% year-over-year
Fourth Quarter 2022
US$3.3 billion Total Payment Volume, up 78% year-over-year and 21% quarter-over-quarter
Revenue of US$118 million, up 55% year-over-year and 6% quarter-over-quarter
146% Net Revenue Retention Rate
Gross Profit of US$55 million, up 42% year-over-year and 2% quarter-over-quarter
Adjusted EBITDA of US$40 million, up 39% year-over-year and down 3% quarter-over-quarter
dLocal reports in US dollars and in accordance with IFRS as issued by the IASB
MONTEVIDEO, Uruguay, April 04, 2023 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) — DLocal Limited (“dLocal”, “we”, “us”, and “our”) DLO, a technology-first payments platform, today announced its financial results for the fourth quarter ended December 31, 2022.
“We are delighted to report that 2022 was another exceptional year for our company. We successfully navigated unprecedented territory in late 2022 and I could not be more thankful for and proud of our team, which remained steadfast in its commitment to our long-term ambition. We also want to extend our gratitude to our customers, whose trust in our company continues to be the driving force behind our success. Our strong 2022 results, with TPV growing 75% year–over-year to US$10.6 billion, are a testament to the value of our solutions and to our true long-term partnerships. In addition, I want to thank our long-term investor partners. We have seen key shareholders recently increasing their positions, showing their confidence in and excitement about the future of dLocal. We remain humble and focused as we continue to redefine the online payments experience in emerging markets.
Our flexible and scalable platform has been a cornerstone of our success from day one. In response to global merchant needs and payments ecosystems, we…