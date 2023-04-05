dLocal Reports Fourth Quarter and Full Year 2022 Financial Results – DLocal (NAS… – Press Release

Full Year 2022

US$10.6 billion Total Payment Volume, up 75% year-over-year

Revenue of US$419 million, up 72% year-over-year

165% Net Revenue Retention Rate

Gross Profit of US$202 million, up 55% year-over-year

Adjusted EBITDA of US$153 million, up 54% year-over-year

Fourth Quarter 2022

US$3.3 billion Total Payment Volume, up 78% year-over-year and 21% quarter-over-quarter

Revenue of US$118 million, up 55% year-over-year and 6% quarter-over-quarter

146% Net Revenue Retention Rate

Gross Profit of US$55 million, up 42% year-over-year and 2% quarter-over-quarter

Adjusted EBITDA of US$40 million, up 39% year-over-year and down 3% quarter-over-quarter

dLocal reports in US dollars and in accordance with IFRS as issued by the IASB

MONTEVIDEO, Uruguay, April 04, 2023 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) — DLocal Limited (“dLocal”, “we”, “us”, and “our”) DLO, a technology-first payments platform, today announced its financial results for the fourth quarter ended December 31, 2022.

“We are delighted to report that 2022 was another exceptional year for our company. We successfully navigated unprecedented territory in late 2022 and I could not be more thankful for and proud of our team, which remained steadfast in its commitment to our long-term ambition. We also want to extend our gratitude to our customers, whose trust in our company continues to be the driving force behind our success. Our strong 2022 results, with TPV growing 75% year–over-year to US$10.6 billion, are a testament to the value of our solutions and to our true long-term partnerships. In addition, I want to thank our long-term investor partners. We have seen key shareholders recently increasing their positions, showing their confidence in and excitement about the future of dLocal. We remain humble and focused as we continue to redefine the online payments experience in emerging markets.

Our flexible and scalable platform has been a cornerstone of our success from day one. In response to global merchant needs and payments ecosystems, we…