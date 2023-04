Efforts to Leverage XR and Offer Experiential Appreciation of Isedotai Site

Dai Nippon Printing Co., Ltd. ((DNP, TYO:7912) and DNP Planning Network Co., Ltd. in conjunction with Kitaakita City are pleased to announce the launch of an Extended Reality (XR)-driven Viewing System aiming to promote the regional revitalization of the city situated in the north of Akita Prefecture.



The new system will be launched on April 18, and is designed to broadcast the year-round appeal of the Isedotai Site in Kitaakita City , an archeological site dating from the Jomon period of Japanese history. The digital system can be enjoyed at both the Isedotai Jomon Museum or via the museum website.

[Background]



The Isedotai Site was registered as a World Cultural Heritage Site in 2021 as part of 17 Jomon Prehistoric Sites in Northern Japan. In addition to the remains of four stone circles, three of which are complete, a large number of clay figurines and ritual implements have also been excavated at the site.



Recently, there has also been a demand for the provision of a service with a hybrid experiential value that combines a virtual experience with a real experience on site.



In response to these challenges, the DNP Group and Kitaakita City will provide a new cultural experience that allows users to experience the charm of the Isedotai Site online from any place at any time.

[Features of new Cultural Experiences Leveraging XR]