DNP to Enter into Development and Manufacture of Encoder Disks that Support Fact… – Press Release

Will employ proprietary methodologies and technologies

Dai Nippon Printing Co., Ltd. ((DNP, TYO:7912) will enter into the development and manufacturing of Encoder Disks (ED) employed internally in electronic components that detect the position, movement direction and rotation angle of industrial robots.

This press release features multimedia. View the full release here: https://www.businesswire.com/news/home/20230702639571/en/

Various types of Encoder Disks (Photo: Business Wire)

An ED is a disk onto which fine scales have been engraved. Mounted inside the encoder, the disk detect and control whether industrial robots are moving and rotating in the correct manner.



DNP has decided to enter the development and manufacturing of ED. We will combine proprietary strengths in precision thin film coating and patterning technology cultivated in connection with the development of a variety of display products.

[Product Features]

Various materials and models

DNP will provide ED manufactured from various materials, such as glass, resin, and stainless steel substrates. DNP’s ED is compatible with Rotary Encoders and Linear Encoders.

High performance and reliability

Using DNP’s proprietary cutting methodology, we offer Glass ED that are more resistant to breakage, and Metal ED that are free of partial distortion. In addition, by applying a thin layer of transparent protective film and highly reflective material, it is possible to boost ED with approximately 50% more reflective strength1 compared to uncoated products. With these products, we will increase the resistance to shocks when installing ED, while also reducing the power consumption of light sources that irradiate the ED.

1: Comparison based on ED produced in-house.

DNP manufacturing is carried out on large-scale machinery with multiple faces attached. It is also possible to manufacture large-scale and high-quality disks.

[Going Forward]

DNP will provide ED aiming for total sales of 1.5 billion…