Document rise in China’s sea ranges from international warming threatens coastal cities like Shanghai



Hong Kong

CNN

—



Sea levels on China’s coastline have hit their highest on record for the second year in a row, rising more quickly than the global average and posing a serious threat to coastal cities such as the financial hub of Shanghai.

In 2022, China’s coastal sea levels were 94 millimeters (3.7 inch) higher than “normal,” defined as the average over the 1993-2011 period, making it the highest since records began in 1980, an official at the Ministry of Natural Resources said Wednesday at a news conference.

The swell was 10 mm higher than in 2021, when the previous record was reached.

The temperature of China’s coastal waters has increased significantly due to global warming, and the rise in sea levels has accelerated, said Wang Hua, head of the marine forecasting and monitoring department at the ministry.

China’s sea levels have increased by an…