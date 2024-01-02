DoE director amongst Caymanians receiving royal gongs : Cayman Information Service

DoE Director Gina Ebanks-Petrie uncovers a turtle nest in 2020

(CNS): After 40 years of relentless work, often criticised and targeted for her efforts, Gina Ebanks-Petrie, the director of the Department of Environment, has been recognised in the King’s New Year Honours List with an MBE for services to the environment and to the community in the Cayman Islands in recognition of her efforts to protect the islands’ dwindling natural resources in the face of unrelenting development.

Two local people received an OBE: Robert James Berry, the director of the Financial Reporting Authority, for services to the UK sanctions regime and global financial standards in the Cayman Islands, and Moses Kirkconnell MP (CBWLC) for services to the Caymanian people, to the tourism industry and to District Administration.

Sharon Martin, a retired teacher, received an MBE for services to education and to the community, and Valerie Wood, a horticulture volunteer at the Queen Elizabeth II…