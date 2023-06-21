DoE works with UK scientists on native biodiversity

Cayman blue-throated anole (Photo by Thijs van den Burg)

(CNS): The Cayman Islands Department of Environment (DoE) will be leading a biodiversity strategy workshop this week in partnership with the UK’s Joint Nature Conservation Committee (JNCC) “to develop a unifying vision and strategic priorities for biodiversity in the UK Overseas Territories, including the Cayman Islands” according to a joint press release from the DoE and the JNCC.

Well over a dozen local public, private and non-profit stakeholders and organisations are expected to take part. As well as aiming for the stated goals for the UKOTs generally, the week also provides the opportunity to identify the help Cayman might need and to access additional grants from Britain.

The UK government has a significant interest in protecting the natural environment of its territories, given how much of Britain’s own natural resources have been lost. Almost half of its biodiversity has disappeared since the…