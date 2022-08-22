Does South Africa produce extra high-quality batters than wherever else?

Hashim Amla and Graeme Smith are two of 16 South Africa-born men’s batters to average more than 40 in Tests since 1 January 2000

There is no greater indignity in cricket than losing by an innings.

Equivalents in other sports are hard to come by, though one might imagine a football team still winning without a goalkeeper in the second half, or a sprinter claiming gold despite running backwards for the final 50 metres.

Needless to say, such a margin of victory implies a one-sided contest. You’ll hear captains, coaches and commentators say something like: “They were better in every department.”

And that is almost always true. But taking a closer look at England’s chastening defeat by South Africa at Lord’s – by an innings and 12 runs – and there is at least some room for optimism for the vanquished hosts.

For starters, South Africa bowled incredibly well. They possess arguably the most potent attack in the game and any batting line-up, even one with more steel that England’s, would…