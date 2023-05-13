Dolores Panlilio Bediones Joins The Exclusive Haute Residence Real Estate Networ… – Press Release

Acclaimed real estate agent Dolores Panlilio Bediones accepts the invitation to Haute Residence’s invite-only Network. Dolores is one of the exclusive agents representing the luxury real estate market in Honolulu, HI.

HONOLULU, Hawaii, May 13, 2023 /PRNewswire-PRWeb/ — Dolores is a respected luxury real estate professional with more than 30 years of success. She has received a multitude of accolades throughout her real estate career including the Honolulu Board of Realtors Aloha Aina Award for client service (2002-2016) and a consistent honoree of the Hawaii Business Magazine Hall of Fame – the highest award for the Top 100 Realtors. Her depth of market knowledge and ability to consistently deliver exceptional results has resulted in an impressive network of clients that now include multi-generations. Dolores has closed more than 500 transactions with first-time home buyers, multi-generations of families, investors, and ultra-high-net-worth individuals. From the Hawaiian islands to New York, from China to Korea, and across Europe, investors have sought out Dolores to market and manage the sale of their luxury properties. Her dedication and commitment to her clients is paramount.

Dolores comes from generations of real estate. Her family was involved with subdivisions and commercial developments and held investments in Asia, Silicon Valley, Las Vegas, and Newport Beach. Her immersion in the industry from a young age provided her with a deep and diverse understanding of the market, both from an investor and developer point of view. Dolores continues this legacy with her two children – Michael, who works in commercial development in Virginia, and her daughter and business partner Amanda who works closely with Dolores on all of her transactions in Hawaii.

