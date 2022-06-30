Dom Sibley: Surrey re-sign Warwickshire and England opener

Dom Sibley averaged just 14.25 in two Tests against India last summer before being dropped by England

England opener Dom Sibley is to rejoin Surrey from Warwickshire at the end of the season after five-and-a-half years with the reigning county champions.

In that time he has made the breakthrough as an England player, scoring 1,042 runs in 22 Tests.

But he has not played for England since August 2021.

He was dropped during last summer’s Test series against India, then lost his central contract last October.

Epsom-born Sibley, who came through the Surrey academy and became the youngest double centurion in County Championship history when he scored 242 against Yorkshire at the Kia Oval in 2013, aged 18 years and 21 days, was offered a new deal by his native county in 2017, only to choose to move to Edgbaston.

But Sibley, whose contract details at Surrey have not been disclosed, now feels the time is right to return.

“I’m really excited to be returning home,” he told the Surrey website.