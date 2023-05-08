Donaldson Employees Recognized at May 8, 2023, Patent Recipient and Inventor Awa… – Press Release

Continuation of company’s over 100-year history of inventions and innovation in filtration

Donaldson Company, Inc. DCI, a leading worldwide manufacturer of innovative filtration products and solutions, has announced its 2023 patent recipients and Inventor Award winners, in recognition of employee contributions to maintaining Donaldson’s technology leadership in the markets the company serves.

Awards honor employees whose work helps solve the world’s most complex filtration challenges. Currently, Donaldson has 2,805 active U.S. and international patents with 72 new patents being awarded in the last year. The patents, and the individuals responsible for the research and work behind them, are key to the company’s continued leadership in filtration.

“Donaldson’s global engineering, technology and operations teams develop the innovative solutions and technologies that help us fulfill our purpose of Advancing Filtration for a Cleaner World,” said Michael Wynblatt, Donaldson chief technology officer. “I’m happy to have the opportunity to recognize these innovators; they are key to our continued leadership in filtration and expertise in micromaterials and chemistry, unlocking growth opportunities in bioproduction and fuel cells.”

This year, 142 individuals received patents for their innovations. In addition to honoring patent winners, select individuals are recognized by their peers and the company for contributions in five key areas:

The Technology Achievement Award, given to an individual or team, recognizes a material, product, process or method that has made an extraordinary contribution to Donaldson’s long-term success. This year’s award winner is the Seal Lock design team of Steven Gieseke, Retired Air Business Development Manager, Gert Proost, Senior Manager Engineering, and Mathijs Verstraete, Senior Manager Engineering.

The Technology Champion Award recognizes an individual advancing a technology or process against popular opinion which is later…