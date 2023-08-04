Doroni Aerospace Celebrates FAA Change to Light Sport Aircraft Rules, Unleashing… – Press Release

POMPANO BEACH, Fla., Aug. 04, 2023 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) — Doroni Aerospace , the leading innovator in sustainable transportation and urban air mobility, proudly supports the historic move from the Federal Aviation Administration (FAA) who just released a long-awaited rulemaking proposal, the MOSAIC Rules, which has sweeping changes set to transform the aviation landscape that will do away with weight limits and other restrictions on pilots flying light sport aircraft. This groundbreaking proposal, which includes allowing smaller passenger eVTOLs, or flying cars, under its umbrella, heralds a new era of accessibility and innovation in the world of aviation.



The FAA’s MOSAIC Rules will liberate pilots from the shackles of weight limits, empowering them to navigate the skies with ease. One of the groundbreaking elements is the inclusion of eVTOLs, in the light-sport category, a milestone that was previously deemed impossible. With the proposed performance-based requirements and FAA-accepted consensus standards, eVTOL flying cars will be eligible for airworthiness certification under the new regulations.

Doron Merdinger, the visionary CEO and Founder of Doroni Aerospace, expressed his excitement and support for the FAA’s monumental step. “This is a game-changer for the aviation industry and a momentous leap towards a more inclusive and advanced future of flight,” he said. “We are thrilled to be part of this transformative moment and look forward to collaborating with the FAA and fellow stakeholders to usher in a new era of aviation.”

By expanding aircraft certification to include eVTOLs, the MOSAIC Rules will create more opportunities for individuals to obtain a light-sport repairman certificate in these categories, driving growth and advancement in the sector. This monumental step towards innovation and inclusivity sets the stage for a brighter and more dynamic future of flight.

