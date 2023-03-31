Doug Bracewell: Essex signal New Zealand worldwide on 10-game red-ball contract

Doug Bracewell first played County Championship cricket for Northants in 2018

Essex have quickly filled the gap left by Will Sutherland’s injury by signing New Zealand pace bowler Doug Bracewell on a 10-game red-ball contract.

The 32-year-old former Northants player will join Essex after next week’s first County Championship game – and is then available until the end of July.

He is the second member of the famous New Zealand Bracewell family to sign for an English county this summer.

His cousin Michael Bracewell will play for Worcestershire in the T20 Blast.

Doug Bracewell has taken 373 first-class wickets, including 74 in 28 Tests spread over 11-and-a-half years.

He is the son of former New Zealand paceman Brendon Bracewell and the nephew of John Bracewell, who made 44 Test appearances for the Kiwis before moving on to become a notoriously successful coach with Gloucestershire.