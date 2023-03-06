Doug Watson named Scotland interim head coach

Doug Watson will lead Scotland in their bid to qualify for the 2023 World Cup

Former Namibia coach Doug Watson has been named as interim head coach of Scotland.

The 49-year-old is currently head of performance with the Auckland Aces but will join the Scotland set up next month.

His deal runs until July 31, and will include the 2023 World Cup qualifier in Zimbabwe and 2024 T20 Europe qualifiers.

“It’s a wonderful chance for me to coach another country,” Watson said.

“Scotland’s men have been doing really well over the last four years.”

Watson, a former player for Kwa-Zulu Natal in his native South Africa, replaces Shane Burger, who departed last month to join Somerset.

Burger led Scotland to top spot World Cup League 2, with Watson now stepping in to lead the side for the qualifying event in June and July in Zimbabwe, where 10 nations will vie for two places at the World Cup in India in October and November.

“I know Shane well, he’s worked really hard to help get Scotland to where they are,…