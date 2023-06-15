DOUYU INTERNATIONAL HOLDINGS LIMITED CLASS ACTION ALERT: WOLF HALDENSTEIN ADLER… – Press Release

LEAD PLAINTIFF DEADLINE IS AUGUST 8, 2023

NEW YORK, June 15, 2023 /PRNewswire/ — Wolf Haldenstein Adler Freeman & Herz LLP (“Wolf Haldenstein”) announces that a federal securities class action lawsuit has been filed against DouYu International Holdings Limited DOYU (“DouYu” or the “Company”) on behalf of a class consisting of all persons and entities other than Defendants that purchased or otherwise acquired DouYu

American Depositary Shares (“ADS”) between April 30, 2021 and May 9, 2023, both dates inclusive (the “Class Period”).

All investors who purchased shares and incurred losses are advised to contact the firm immediately at [email protected] or (800) 575-0735 or (212) 545-4774. You may obtain additional information concerning the action or join the case on our website, www.whafh.com.

If you have incurred losses, you may, no later than August 8, 2023, request that the Court appoint you lead plaintiff of the proposed class. Please contact Wolf Haldenstein to learn more about your rights.

PLEASE CLICK HERE TO PROVIDE CONTACT INFORMATION

DouYu purports to be “a leading game-centric live streaming platform in China and a pioneer in the eSports value chain.”

The Company filed its 2020 Annual Report on April 30, 2021, in which it discussed regulatory requirements without mentioning substantial difficulties it would face if the Chinese government were to more aggressively enforce already existing content moderation laws (regardless of the Company’s attempts to comply). Further, it did not sufficiently disclose its risk if there were to be new laws affecting live-streaming companies given government concern with issues such as video game addiction. The Company filed something similar for its 2021 Annual Report on April 29, 2022, with the added risk that “our platform may be misused by individuals or groups of individuals to engage in immoral, disrespectful, fraudulent or illegal activities…” but that it had implemented control procedures to detect…