Dow and S&P 500 updates: Shares react to GDP

Shoppers visit the American Dream Mall during Black Friday on November 25, 2022 in East Rutherford, New Jersey. (Kena Betancur/Getty Images)

If you look at all the data that came out Thursday morning, it’s tempting to come to the conclusion that the US economy is still in pretty good shape. Not so fast, says one market expert.

Raheel Siddiqui, senior investment strategist at Neuberger Berman, said he thinks investors have to dig deeper in the GDP report.

“I live in the world of data,” Siddiqui said. “Today’s data was terrible, but most won’t tell you that.”

Real disposable personal income, for example, fell more than 2% in the fourth quarter from a year ago. That’s a sign of how inflation is impacting consumer spending.

Siddiqui thinks inflation continues to be a problem for the economy… and that the Fed is going to act accordingly to tame it. He believes there is a greater chance of more aggressive rate hikes than the market is willing to admit. Traders are currently expecting a…