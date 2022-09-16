Downtown Circle: Dubai architects design a large ring to encircle the Burj Khalifa

Written by Nadia Leigh-Hewitson, CNN

In Dubai, experimental architecture firm ZNera Space has proposed a conceptual design featuring a massive five-story circular structure wrapped around the world’s tallest skyscraper, the Burj Khalifa — which towers at a staggering 829.8 meters (2,723 feet), almost double the height of the Empire State Building.

The concept, known as Downtown Circle, weds community, luxury, and futuristic urban planning in a wildly ambitious design, which has been brought to life by a series of mesmerizing illustrations created in collaboration with Pictown, a company that specializes in architectural renderings.

ZNera Space’s principal architects, Najmus Chowdry and Nils Remess, envision Downtown Circle as a horizontal stroke against Dubai’s vertiginous, futuristic skyline of seemingly endless skyscrapers.

An ever-changing skyline

As compelling and radical a design the Downtown Circle may be, it is — for now — practically and financially implausible, Chowdry and…