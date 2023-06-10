Dr. Andy Pearson receives Special Plaque for nearly two decades of research pape… – Press Release

The highly esteemed conference on ammonia and CO2 refrigeration brings together scientists and industry thought leaders from around the world to drive advancements and knowledge in natural refrigerants.

GLASGOW, United Kingdom, June 10, 2023 /PRNewswire-PRWeb/ — Dr. Andy Pearson, Group Managing Director of Star Refrigeration, was recently recognised for his 18 years of contribution to Ammonia and CO2 refrigeration research at the 10th International Conference on Ammonia and CO2 Refrigeration Technologies. Organised by the International Institute of Refrigeration (IIR) and the Faculty of Mechanical Engineering of the University of Ss Cyril & Methodius –Skopje, the conference was held in Ohrid, North Macedonia.

The biannual specialist conference unites the world’s preeminent scientists and industry leaders to promote knowledge exchange and foster innovation in ammonia and CO2 refrigeration technology. This year’s event took place from 27th – 29th April 2023, with the attendance of 500 international delegates.

Dr. Pearson was presented with the special plaque by Didier Coulomb, Director of IIR, and Risto Ciconkov, President of the Organising Committee. The accolade marks Dr. Pearson’s consistent presence and seminal research papers presented at all ten editions of the Ohrid conferences.

Since its inception in 2005, the conference’s objective has been to dispel ambiguities and confusion surrounding ammonia and CO2 refrigeration technologies. Aiming to bridge the gap between industry and academia, the conference was set up to respond to the global transition towards natural refrigeration technology following global efforts to phase-down HFCs to mitigate the catastrophic implications of climate change.

This year, Dr. Pearson, who is also the Conference’s President of the Scientific Committee, initiated the conference proceedings with his research paper, ‘Energy Performance of Process Cooling Equipment,’ in which he explored the challenges in the benchmarking energy…