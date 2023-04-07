Dr. Bernice A. King CEO of The King Center, Decries Expulsion of Tennessee Lawma… – Press Release

Atlanta, Georgia, April 07, 2023 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) — For Immediate Release

Dr. Bernice A. King CEO of The King Center, Decries Expulsion of Tennessee Lawmakers Who Stand with Students Protesting for Gun Reform

Atlanta, GA – On April 4th, before a crowd of more than 200 well-wishers, staff, family, and thousands more virtually, Rev. Dr. Bernice A. King, CEO of The King Center and daughter of Dr. Martin Luther King, Jr. and Mrs. Coretta Scott King, called for true peace which includes justice. She remembered and honored her father, admonishing the world to continue the movement in the spirit of Dr. King. She commended thousands of Nashville, Tennessee high school and college students who recently walked out of their classrooms to rally at their state capitol, demanding tougher gun control laws.

On March 27th, a gunman armed with assault weapons and a handgun killed three children and three adults at The Covenant School before committing suicide. Police said the 28-year-old shooter fired 152 rounds during the attack.

Dr. Bernice A. King said she thanks God for the young voices that are standing up for justice today. “I want to applaud young people who have dared to walk out of school and demand common sense gun responsibility and the banning of assault weapons. They chose a tactic that dramatized the issue but did not seek to physically or verbally harm anyone, which is in the spirit of nonviolence,” Dr. King said. “Now is the time to fulfill that legislation,” she added. The civil rights leader’s daughter continued to praise the students’ efforts and encouraged them to continue to resist and protest until their demanded change occurs. “Do as the people did in Montgomery, Alabama. Don’t let it just be a one-day protest but continue nonviolent…