Dr. David May Selected as New President of Bellevue College – Press Release

BELLEVUE, Wash., April 8, 2023 /PRNewswire-PRWeb/ — Last week Dr. David May was named the next president of Bellevue College (BC). The selection was made during a board of trustees meeting on March 28, 2023, where trustees voted unanimously on his appointment.

“Dr. May brings more than two decades of exceptional leadership in higher education, a deep commitment to the values we cherish, and a passion for creating pathways to success for students,” said Merisa Heu-Weller, chair of the board. “After a thorough search with an exceptional pool of candidates, and in reviewing campus input, we’re confident that he’s the best choice to lead BC.”

Bellevue College is the largest open-access college in the state with over 19,000 students enrolled annually. It offers a comprehensive array of programs including 14 bachelor’s degrees, nine transfer associate degrees, two non-transfer associate degrees, and 64 certifications. New additions to the baccalaureate programs include a Bachelor of Applied Science in Business Management and Technology and a Bachelor of Applied Science in Cybersecurity. The college is also the source of more transfer students to Washington’s public four-year colleges and universities than any other community or technical college in the state.

“I’m deeply honored to have been selected for the role of president at Bellevue College,” said May. “In my conversations with faculty, staff, and students, it’s clear that this is a community dedicated to student success, academic innovation, and the values of diversity, equity, and inclusion. I look forward to getting to know the campus better as we envision the institution’s future together.”

A nationwide six-month search supported by EQU Advisors culminated in this selection. May will succeed former Washington state governor Gary Locke who…