Dr. Jack Kolenda from Toronto and Lux Vitae Worldwide Announce That The Steriwav… – Press Release

Dr. Jack Kolenda from Toronto and Lux Vitae Worldwide Are Pleased To Announce That The Steriwave Nasal Decolonization Treatment, Has Been Successfully Used By The Rock Band KISS Since September of 2021, To Prevent The Transmission And Spread of Covid 19 on Their World Tour and In Treatment of Covid 19 Positive Individuals In Toronto and Throughout Canada.

Doc McGhee, the legendary manager of KISS says, “It would be impossible, not improbable, but impossible, for KISS to continue on its world tour without the protection of the Steriwave treatment.”

PRESS CONFERENCE

MONDAY, MARCH 6, 2023 10 AM, TORONTO, ONTARIO, CANADA

Location: Vantage Venues, Conference Room S1, The Sun Life Tower, 150 King Street West, 27th Floor, Toronto ( when you arrive at the 27th Floor, please see reception and advise them that you are attending the Lux Vitae press conference)

For Press Conference Details and to confirm attendance please call:

(416) 912-7130

HOSTED BY ROD BLACK

SPEAKERS:

DR. JACK KOLENDA, ENT SURGEON AND MEDICAL DIRECTOR OF VERSO SURGERY, OAKVILLE, ONTARIO, CANADA

DOC MCGHEE, THE MANAGER OF KISS

MICHAEL “PINBALL” CLEMONS

GARY LEEMAN, FORMER TORONTO MAPLE LEAFS PLAYER, MONTREAL CANADIENS PLAYER AND STANLEY CUP WINNER

DR. JOSEP ARGEMI, MD, PhD, INTERNAL MEDICINE DEPARTMENT, THE UNIVERSITY OF NAVARRA IN PAMPLONA, SPAIN

GARY SEGAL, PAST CHAIR OF THE VANCOUVER GENERAL HOSPITAL UBC FOUNDATION

At a time when many sports teams and entertainers were isolating themselves due to the threat of COVID-19, in August of 2021 the rock band, KISS, embarked on the largest rock and roll music tour since the beginning of the Coronavirus pandemic with a planned tour through 61 cities in 31 countries on four continents of the world. On their date in Philadelphia on August 26, 2021 Paul Stanley the co founder, lead vocalist and lead guitarist of KISS contracted the Covid 19 infection and KISS had to cancel 9 concert dates at the beginning of their world tour. The legendary manager…