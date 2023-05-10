Dr Jane Powell: Yorkshire’s first feminine president hopes to encourage different ladies in roles

Dr Jane Powell’s legacy as an England and Yorkshire player, and international head coach, has been marked

Yorkshire’s first female president Dr Jane Powell hopes her appointment can inspire other women to consider such roles in the future.

Powell’s profile as an ex-England and Yorkshire captain, and national team coach led to her being nominated for the role, and voted in by members.

The Sheffield-born former teacher replaced Geoff Cope in April.

“I’m still shocked, after 160 years of male presidents I wasn’t expecting it,” Powell told BBC Radio Leeds.

“But I think it’s about time we pushed the ceiling. I’m hoping that ‘if you can see it, you can be it’.

“Hopefully there are a lot of young girls or even older girls who are aspiring to take over as president of Yorkshire at some stage in the future.”

Dr Powell, who played both county and international cricket along with twin sister Jill during their career, was a championship winner with Yorkshire during her playing days.

Since retiring…