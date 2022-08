Drag Queen Story Hour UK: How the far proper is focusing on drag queen readings

In footage shared online, anti-vaxxer Michael Chaves ​is seen berating parents — some of whom are carrying infants — arriving for Drag Queen Story Hour UK, an event at which books promoting compassion and inclusion are read to children. Chaves goes on to falsely accuse Sab Samuel, who was performing that day as drag queen Aida H Dee, of being a pedophile. CNN has reached out to Chaves for comment; he has not responded. ​

As protesters unfurled a banner reading: “Welcome groomers” outside the library, two women who had pretended to be attendees disrupted the reading inside the building, calling Samuel an “adult entertainer” as they terrified parents and children in the process, according to Samuel. At least one mother was seen crying after the incident, Samuel said.

The term “groomer” is a homophobic stereotype used to falsely smear queer people and their supporters as child sex abusers.

At the end of the session, Samuel left the library with police protection as demonstrators…