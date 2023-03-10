Drawing from Rap, R&B and Latin Pop, Mastercard Names Inaugural Artists for Web3… – Press Release

Music fans around the world can participate with the limited-edition, multisensory Mastercard Music Pass NFT minted on Polygon starting mid-April

Up-and-coming musical artists from Latin America and Europe are the first creators selected to participate in the first-of-its-kind Mastercard Artist Accelerator program. Each artist will go on a unique journey to grow their career in Web3. Expanding the footprint of the program to people around the world, passionate fans of music and Web3 are encouraged to join in by redeeming the Mastercard Music Pass NFT.

This press release features multimedia. View the full release here: https://www.businesswire.com/news/home/20230309005877/en/

Mastercard Music Pass NFT. Circuit board bursting with red, orange and yellow colors with the words Music Pass overlaid beneath the Mastercard symbol on a black background. (Graphic: Business Wire)

Through one-on-one mentor sessions and a host of educational materials, the artists will learn how to harness Web3 tools to create original tracks. With the Mastercard Music Pass, fans can unlock access to exclusive program content and experiences and learn alongside artists to sharpen their own tools and knowledge of the space. The music tracks produced through the Accelerator will also be redeemable as NFTs as well as performed live by the artists in a special showcase.

“Emerging technology is completely changing the world around us. With the Mastercard Artist Accelerator, it’s our privilege to provide people with the tools they need to get closer to the things they love most—now and into the future,” said Raja Rajamannar, Mastercard Chief Marketing and Communications Officer. “The artists we’re working with are amazing talents, bringing different stories, styles and experiences to the table. I’m so inspired by them and excited to see what we accomplish together.”

Artists from Around the World



The participating artists represent a range of genres and geographies and were chosen because of…