DRC: At the least 12 lifeless, 50 wounded in church assault

Worshipers at a church service in the Democratic Republic of Congo (DRC) were killed Sunday when a bomb was detonated by a group with links to Islamic State, the government said.

At least 12 people have been killed and at least 50 wounded when a bomb detonated during church service Sunday in eastern Democratic Republic of Congo (DRC), according to the government and the UN.

The attack was “visibly perpetrated” by members of the rebel group Allied Democratic Forces (ADF), which has ties with ISIS, “against citizens in full worship in the parish of the 8th Community of Pentecostal Churches of Congo” in the city of Kasindi in North Kivu, DRC’s Communications Ministry said Sunday, adding, “the government strongly condemns the bomb attack.”

ISIS claimed responsibility for the attack through its Amaaq propaganda news agency, which claimed ISIS fighters…