DRC: At the least 5 killed as anti-UN protests flare





A Reuters reporter saw UN peacekeepers shoot two demonstrators dead as protesters threw rocks, vandalized and set fire to the agency’s buildings.

Some stormed the houses of UN workers who were evacuated from the city in a convoy of vehicles escorted by the army, another reporter said.

Demonstrations began on Monday, when hundreds attacked and looted a MONUSCO — the United Nations Organization Stabilization Mission in the country — warehouse in Goma demanding that the mission leave the country, and flared again on Tuesday.

They were called by a faction of the ruling party’s youth wing that accuses MONUSCO of failing to protect civilians against militia violence.

“At least 5 dead, around 50 wounded (in Goma),” government spokesman Patrick Muyaya said in a tweet, without saying who was responsible. The Reuters reporter at the scene said peacekeepers fired tear gas and live bullets at the crowd, killing two and wounding at least two others. Protesters were initially peaceful, but turned…