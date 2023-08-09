Dream Finders Announces Pricing of Senior Notes Offering Due 2028 – Dream Finder… – Press Release

Dream Finders Homes, Inc. (the “Company” or “Dream Finders Homes”) DFH today announced the pricing of its private offering of $300,000,000 aggregate principal amount of 8.25% senior unsecured notes due 2028 (the “2028 Notes”).

The Company expects the net aggregate proceeds of the offering to be approximately $295 million, after the underwriting discount and estimated offering expenses payable by Dream Finders Homes. The Company intends to use the net proceeds from the offering to repay a portion of the borrowings outstanding under the amended and restated credit agreement, as amended (the “Credit Agreement”) and for general corporate purposes.

The 2028 Notes will bear interest at 8.25% and will be guaranteed on a senior unsecured basis by each of the Company’s subsidiaries that is a guarantor under the Credit Agreement.

The offering is expected to close on August 22, 2023, subject to customary closing conditions.

The 2028 Notes will not be registered under the Securities Act of 1933, as amended (the “Securities Act”), or any state securities law and may not be offered or sold in the United States absent registration or an applicable exemption from registration under the Securities Act and applicable state securities laws. The 2028 Notes will be sold only to persons reasonably believed to be qualified institutional buyers pursuant to Rule 144A under the Securities Act and to non-U.S. persons outside the United States pursuant to Regulation S under the Securities Act.

This press release shall not constitute an offer to sell or the solicitation of an offer to buy, nor shall there be any sale of the 2028 Notes in any jurisdiction in which such offer, solicitation or sale would be unlawful prior to registration or qualification under the securities laws of any such jurisdiction.

About Dream Finders Homes, Inc.

