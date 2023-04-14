Drew Barrymore Stars in International Campaign by Bingo Blitz – Press Release

Third Bingo Blitz spot featuring Barrymore will be the game’s first translated foray into Germany, the biggest gaming market in Europe

Bingo Blitz, the #1 free-to-play bingo game1, is bringing Hollywood star power to Germany with a new campaign starring award-winning actress Drew Barrymore. Now, the world’s most popular free-to-play bingo game1 has the option to be translated into German, making the game that much more accessible to Europe’s biggest mobile gaming market2. The :30 German-dubbed spot is out now, with an English counterpart also airing in the United States and Barrymore’s custom avatar featured within the game internationally.

This press release features multimedia. View the full release here: https://www.businesswire.com/news/home/20230411005305/en/

Filmed in New York City last year, the new spot is the third in a 360 campaign that has also integrated Barrymore’s popular cookbook, “Rebel Homemaker” into the game. Across all of the content, Barrymore’s genuine excitement about hitting BINGO! is clear – no matter the language.

Drew Barrymore said:



“I’m a huge gamer. I actually used to go to a Tuesday night weekly bingo game with all my friends. I love that it’s a game that everybody around the world can play. We are looking for a collective experience and Bingo Blitz is sort of the perfect one.”

“I just want to be a part of things that everybody can be a part of – I also love that it is free. To be welcomed and invited and you can come and play and be a part of something – that collective experience should be able to be had by all, so I thank Bingo Blitz for making it so accessible to everybody.”

Bingo Blitz’s campaign with Barrymore began in September 2022 with the “Drew BingoMore Show” event where she greeted players, offered tips and tricks, and dished out prizes in multiple in-game features, and has since launched a number of commercials on live TV and across digital platforms. Bingo Blitz players have loved this one-of-a-kind…