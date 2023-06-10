Dreyer Babich Buccola Wood Campora: $40M Settlement in Sacramento Elementary Sch… – Press Release

SACRAMENTO, Calif., June 9, 2023 /PRNewswire/ — Attorney-Partners Roger A. Dreyer and Noemi Nunez Esparza of Dreyer Babich Buccola Wood Campora have recently secured a $40-million settlement in a Sacramento elementary school sex abuse case after seven years of hard-fought litigation.

Partners Roger A. Dreyer and Noemi Nunez Esparza of Dreyer Babich Buccola Wood Campora were joined by The Law Office of Joseph George Jr. to secure a $40-million settlement at the end of a hard-fought Sacramento elementary school sex abuse case. The attorneys represented five survivors of child sex abuse carried out by a trusted employee of Sacramento’s Mark Twain Elementary School, who sexually abused at least six elementary school children between 2013 and 2016. The lawsuit was brought against the City of Sacramento and the Sacramento City Unified School District, who were accused of negligently ignoring multiple warning signs that the employee was abusing children for several years.

The litigation began with The Law Office of Joseph George Jr., who eventually brought in the two attorneys from Dreyer Babich Buccola Wood Campora to take the lead, joined by Attorney Joe George, Ph. D. and Attorney Maricar Pascual of the George firm. After seven years of litigation, more than 40 depositions, and countless legal battles, Attorneys Dreyer and Esparza were able to secure the $40-million settlement for their clients, which set a settlement amount record for such cases. Furthermore, the survivors and their families did not have to go through a potentially traumatic civil trial before this settlement was reached.

A previous victory secured by Dreyer Babich Buccola Wood Campora and The Law Office of Joseph George Jr. required Mark Twain Elementary School and the Sacramento City Unified School District to significantly update the policies and practices regarding staff-and-student interactions. In 2019, the law firms represented another child sexual abuse survivor who was abused in the same…