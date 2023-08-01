Drip Irrigation and Sprinkler Systems Lead US Lawn & Garden Watering Market – Press Release

DUBLIN, July 31, 2023 /PRNewswire/ — The “US Lawn & Garden Watering Market 2023-2028” report has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com’s offering.
In 2022, the US lawn & garden watering market was valued at over $1.3 billion. The report provides complete information regarding consumer purchasing behavior and the adoption of lawn & garden watering products in the US.
The residential sector dominates the lawn & garden watering market. In the residential sector, sprinkler systems are the most popular type of watering products. Additionally, the choice of products varies depending on the type and purpose of lawns and gardens. Major players focus on strategic agreements, acquisitions, and collaboration with emerging players to enter the US lawn & garden watering market to gain access to commercially launched products.
Key Market Highlights:
- The residential sector segment is the largest market for lawn & garden watering products. The segment comprises renters, homeowners, and landlords responsible for maintaining lawns and gardens on private property.
- According to the National Association of Landscape Professionals, nearly 81% of Americans have lawns, and about 79% believe that a lawn is an important feature while renting or buying a home.
- Drip irrigation is a popular choice in the US. It offers several benefits over traditional methods, including increased plant health, water conservation, versatility, and cost-effectiveness.
- Water usage is a major concern in the lawn & garden watering industry. According to the US Environmental Protection Agency (EPA), an average American family uses nearly 320 gallons of water daily, about 30% of the water used for outdoor uses. Also, more than half of the outdoor water is used for watering lawns & gardens.
- The lawn & garden watering products are purchased based on their function and price. In addition, durability and ease of use are other significant factors when buying watering solutions. For instance, several users are unsatisfied…