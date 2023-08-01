Drip Irrigation and Sprinkler Systems Lead US Lawn & Garden Watering Market – Press Release

DUBLIN, July 31, 2023 /PRNewswire/ — The “US Lawn & Garden Watering Market 2023-2028” report has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com’s offering.

In 2022, the US lawn & garden watering market was valued at over $1.3 billion. The report provides complete information regarding consumer purchasing behavior and the adoption of lawn & garden watering products in the US.

The residential sector dominates the lawn & garden watering market. In the residential sector, sprinkler systems are the most popular type of watering products. Additionally, the choice of products varies depending on the type and purpose of lawns and gardens. Major players focus on strategic agreements, acquisitions, and collaboration with emerging players to enter the US lawn & garden watering market to gain access to commercially launched products.

Key Market Highlights: