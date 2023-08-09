DRIVEN BRANDS ALERT: Bragar Eagel & Squire, P.C. is Investigating Driven Brands … – Press Release

Bragar Eagel & Squire, P.C., a nationally recognized stockholder rights law firm, is investigating potential claims against Driven Brands Holdings, Inc. (“Driven Brands” or the “Company”) DRVN on behalf of Driven Brands stockholders. Our investigation concerns whether Driven Brands has violated the federal securities laws and/or engaged in other unlawful business practices.

In 2015, the consumer brands and franchise focused private equity fund Roark Capital Group acquired Driven Brands which owned MAACO, Meineke Car Care Centers, and other automotive after-market companies. Roark acquired other businesses and brought them into Driven Brands and then took Driven Brands public in January 2021. In 2022, Driven Brands bought two companies in the auto glass service market, making it the second largest player in the U.S.

Before the market opened on August 2, 2023, Driven Brands announced weak second quarter 2023 results and issued weaker than expected third quarter 2023 guidance and lowered full year 2023 guidance. During the earnings call, management blamed increased competition in the car wash business over the prior two years. In addition, management said it is now “a few quarters behind” integrating the two auto glass acquisitions.

On this news, Driven Brands’ stock price collapsed $10.63 per share to $15.20, a drop of 41.2% on very heavy volume.

