Driving towards a more sustainable future: Sun Life releases 2022 Sustainability… – Press Release

Report captures outcomes related to increasing financial security, fostering healthier lives, advancing sustainable investing, and operating as a trusted and responsible business.

TORONTO, March 28, 2023 /PRNewswire/ – Sun Life Financial Inc. SLF SLF today released its 2022 Sustainability Report and 2022 Public Accountability Statement. The Report captures the company’s efforts to maximize its positive impact on society and the environment over the long term. As an organization empowered to be sustainability driven, Sun Life is taking action to embed sustainability into everything it does, from its talent and culture to its business strategies, operations, investments, and philanthropy. Specific highlights on key outcomes can be found here.

“The momentum we’re building to power our sustainability ambition is truly remarkable,” said Alanna Boyd, Senior Vice-President and Chief Sustainability Officer, Sun Life. “From increasing financial security through innovative products and education, to fostering healthier lives by enhancing access to services, to advancing sustainable investing capabilities to drive the transition to a low-carbon, inclusive economy, we’re working toward a more sustainable future for all. This is at the heart of our Purpose of helping Clients achieve lifetime financial security and live healthier lives.”

Increasing Financial Security : 1.6 million lives covered through affordable insurance policies issued in Asia . 1

: 1.6 million lives covered through affordable insurance policies issued in . Fostering Healthier Lives : DentaQuest added ~3 million members, increasing access to dental care for low-income people in the U.S. 2

: DentaQuest added ~3 million members, increasing access to dental care for low-income people in the U.S. Advancing Sustainable Investing : $80.4 billion portfolio value in assets and businesses that support the transition to a low-carbon, more inclusive economy. 3

: portfolio value in assets and businesses that support the transition to a low-carbon, more inclusive economy. Operating as a Trusted and Responsible Business: 36.9% reduction in greenhouse gas emissions across our global corporate real estate, data centres and business travel (2019 baseline).4

Boyd added, “I’m proud of what we’ve accomplished to date, but know…